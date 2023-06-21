Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Stock Closes down -0.79% on Tuesday Trading

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) closed the day trading at $13.87 down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1102755 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B and an Enterprise Value of 7.33B. As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASAI traded about 894.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASAI traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 269.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Shares short for ASAI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 2.43M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

ASAI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.21, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.7B and the low estimate is $13.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.