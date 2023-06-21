Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Shares Decline by -0.88% to Close at $18.12

As of close of business last night, Simmons First National Corporation’s stock clocked out at $18.12, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $18.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588458 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Brogdon James M bought 15,000 shares for $14.98 per share. The transaction valued at 224,700 led to the insider holds 24,108 shares of the business.

Massanelli Stephen C bought 500 shares of SFNC for $7,375 on May 11. The SEVP now owns 78,829 shares after completing the transaction at $14.75 per share. On May 10, another insider, Massanelli Stephen C, who serves as the SEVP of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $14.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,470 and bolstered with 78,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B. As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $25.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFNC traded 661.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 682.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.77, SFNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 40.90% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $222.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.92M to a low estimate of $219.63M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $225.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.32M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $876M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $845.42M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $930.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $952.66M and the low estimate is $899M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.