Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Shares Decline by -2.69% to Close at $9.76

As of close of business last night, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.76, down -2.69% from its previous closing price of $10.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716845 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.03B. As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHO traded 2.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SHO as of May 30, 2023 were 12.11M with a Short Ratio of 12.11M, compared to 12.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.15, SHO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $277.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $295.21M to a low estimate of $267.42M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.28M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.39M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $969.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $912.05M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $919.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.