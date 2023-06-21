The name American Well Corporation (AMWL) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) was $2.24 for the day, down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 922822 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMWL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Jackson Deborah C sold 23,173 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 58,178 led to the insider holds 45,745 shares of the business.

Slavin Peter L. sold 22,670 shares of AMWL for $56,920 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 80,217 shares after completing the transaction at $2.51 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Knight Kurt, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 25,864 shares for $2.42 each. As a result, the insider received 62,557 and left with 1,331,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMWL now has a Market Capitalization of 629.15M and an Enterprise Value of 135.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $5.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1423.

Shares Statistics:

AMWL traded an average of 1.36M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 279.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.63M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of May 30, 2023 were 10.11M with a Short Ratio of 10.11M, compared to 8.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.92M to a low estimate of $63.66M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $64.52M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.31M, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.82M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.19M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $312.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.14M and the low estimate is $276.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.