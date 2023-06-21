There is a good chance Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s stock clocked out at $32.44, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $32.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588952 shares were traded. BEPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEPC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84B and an Enterprise Value of 19.35B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 43.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has reached a high of $42.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEPC traded 541.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 625.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 361.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.17M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEPC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.48M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.32, BEPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for BEPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.64 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, an increase of 28.20% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.78B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.76B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.