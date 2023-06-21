There Is Still Room For Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) closed at $4.53 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3591636 shares were traded. BLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4.25 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 502.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.60 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5418, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5633.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLDP traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.77M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDP as of May 30, 2023 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 34.04M, compared to 31.88M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.95M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.93M, an estimated decrease of -21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.38M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of -$21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.2M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $120M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.79M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.5M and the low estimate is $108M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.