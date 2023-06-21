Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Trip.com Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $34.70, down -3.61% from its previous closing price of $36.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3156125 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCOM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 23.00B and an Enterprise Value of 23.72B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCOM traded 5.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 651.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.05M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of May 30, 2023 were 19.64M with a Short Ratio of 19.64M, compared to 16.72M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

