Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stocks Hit Low of $66.17 Before Closing at $67.14

In the latest session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) closed at $67.14 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $67.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3093251 shares were traded. TWLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Twilio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on May 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $90 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Viggiano Aidan sold 8,456 shares for $63.43 per share. The transaction valued at 536,364 led to the insider holds 204,441 shares of the business.

DONIO ELENA A. sold 6,485 shares of TWLO for $434,917 on Jun 05. The President, Data & Applications now owns 425,177 shares after completing the transaction at $67.07 per share. On May 15, another insider, DONIO ELENA A., who serves as the President, Data & Applications of the company, sold 7,622 shares for $45.82 each. As a result, the insider received 349,211 and left with 431,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWLO now has a Market Capitalization of 12.35B and an Enterprise Value of 9.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWLO has reached a high of $101.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TWLO has traded an average of 4.71M shares per day and 3.51M over the past ten days. A total of 186.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.28M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TWLO as of May 30, 2023 were 7.14M with a Short Ratio of 7.14M, compared to 5.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Twilio Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $13.84, with high estimates of $50.58 and low estimates of $13.72.

