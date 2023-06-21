UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $61.28

As of close of business last night, UMB Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $61.28, down -2.98% from its previous closing price of $63.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536790 shares were traded. UMBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UMBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when GRAVES GREG M bought 404 shares for $57.50 per share. The transaction valued at 23,250 led to the insider holds 32,710 shares of the business.

Peterman Tamara bought 307 shares of UMBF for $17,625 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 5,313 shares after completing the transaction at $57.50 per share. On May 05, another insider, Murphy Timothy R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $57.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,824 and bolstered with 25,206 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMBF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B. As of this moment, UMB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMBF has reached a high of $99.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UMBF traded 516.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 442k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UMBF as of May 30, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.50, UMBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 17.20% for UMBF, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $7.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.67. EPS for the following year is $7.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.17 and $6.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $376.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $380.6M to a low estimate of $369.53M. As of the current estimate, UMB Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $401.13M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $375.38M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.