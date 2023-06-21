Understanding Autoliv Inc. (ALV) through its ratios

In the latest session, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) closed at $84.99 down -3.56% from its previous closing price of $88.13. On the day, 1542493 shares were traded. ALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autoliv Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Carlson Jan sold 2,614 shares for $88.98 per share. The transaction valued at 232,594 led to the insider holds 77,493 shares of the business.

Westin Fredrik sold 1,505 shares of ALV for $146,662 on Mar 06. The insider now owns 4,142 shares after completing the transaction at $97.45 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Bratt Mikael, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,154 shares for $90.17 each. As a result, the insider received 104,056 and left with 13,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALV now has a Market Capitalization of 7.29B and an Enterprise Value of 8.93B. As of this moment, Autoliv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALV has reached a high of $97.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALV has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 86.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.72M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALV as of May 30, 2023 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 2.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALV is 2.64, from 2.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.50% for ALV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1388:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.76 and $6.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.46. EPS for the following year is $9.4, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.99 and $8.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.53B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.67B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, Autoliv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.52B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.43B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.63B and the low estimate is $10.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.