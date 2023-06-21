Understanding Gold Fields Limited (GFI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) closed at $14.50 down -3.20% from its previous closing price of $14.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5079374 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.28.

For a deeper understanding of Gold Fields Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.08B and an Enterprise Value of 13.78B. As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.62.

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.48.

For the past three months, GFI has traded an average of 6.24M shares per day and 8.19M over the past ten days. A total of 891.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.33M. Shares short for GFI as of May 30, 2023 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 10.58M on Apr 27, 2023.

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GFI is 0.41, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 21.10% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

