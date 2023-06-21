Understanding Orion S.A. (OEC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC) closed at $21.47 down -5.79% from its previous closing price of $22.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693282 shares were traded. OEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Orion S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Glajch Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares for $23.82 per share. The transaction valued at 238,185 led to the insider holds 60,666 shares of the business.

Quinones Carlos bought 3,800 shares of OEC for $91,124 on Mar 13. The Sr. VP Global Operations now owns 52,335 shares after completing the transaction at $23.98 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Hrivnak Robert G., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,514 shares for $26.60 each. As a result, the insider received 66,862 and left with 19,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 2.08B. As of this moment, Orion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has reached a high of $26.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OEC has traded an average of 434.18K shares per day and 422.58k over the past ten days. A total of 60.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OEC as of May 30, 2023 were 751.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 935.89k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OEC is 0.08, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $538.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $551.9M to a low estimate of $522.41M. As of the current estimate, Orion S.A.’s year-ago sales were $541.2M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.18M, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $586.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $524.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.