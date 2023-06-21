Understanding Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)’s financial health through ratios

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) closed the day trading at $6.01 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157635 shares were traded. PRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Haitham Khouri sold 126,952 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,326,648 led to the insider holds 1,217,700 shares of the business.

Haitham Khouri sold 38,923 shares of PRM for $421,925 on Dec 05. The Vice Chairman now owns 1,344,652 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Haitham Khouri, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 22,599 shares for $10.96 each. As a result, the insider received 247,685 and left with 1,383,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRM now has a Market Capitalization of 943.77M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Perimeter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has reached a high of $12.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRM traded about 928.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRM traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 157.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.54M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRM as of May 30, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 8.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $94.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.42M to a low estimate of $94.42M. As of the current estimate, Perimeter Solutions SA’s year-ago sales were $100.97M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.4M, an increase of 50.70% over than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $266.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $467.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $467.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $467.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $360.5M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $529.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $529.85M and the low estimate is $529.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.