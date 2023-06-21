Understanding STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)’s financial health through ratios

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) closed the day trading at $51.68 down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $52.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 735029 shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STAA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 149.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Holliday Keith sold 823 shares for $61.97 per share. The transaction valued at 51,001 led to the insider holds 27,633 shares of the business.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of STAA for $1,873,431 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 8,783,082 shares after completing the transaction at $47.93 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $46.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,697,610 and bolstered with 8,743,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, STAAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $112.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STAA traded about 629.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STAA traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 48.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of May 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 6.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.03% and a Short% of Float of 27.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $92.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $93.7M to a low estimate of $86.1M. As of the current estimate, STAAR Surgical Company’s year-ago sales were $81.1M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.45M, an increase of 22.90% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $90.92M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $284.39M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $446.4M and the low estimate is $424.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.