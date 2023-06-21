Understanding Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $11.81 up 1.03% from its previous closing price of $11.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 941180 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warby Parker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 49,620 shares for $11.96 per share. The transaction valued at 593,455 led to the insider holds 10,337,859 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 38,617 shares of WRBY for $459,928 on Jun 15. The 10% Owner now owns 10,387,479 shares after completing the transaction at $11.91 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 16,745 shares for $12.04 each. As a result, the insider received 201,612 and left with 10,426,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRBY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $18.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRBY has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 907.81k over the past ten days. A total of 116.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.59% stake in the company. Shares short for WRBY as of May 30, 2023 were 10.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 22.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $165.75M to a low estimate of $161M. As of the current estimate, Warby Parker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $149.62M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.3M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.11M, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $738.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.11M and the low estimate is $724M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.