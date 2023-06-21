Understanding Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)’s financial health through ratios

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) closed the day trading at $67.77 down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $68.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981110 shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Rossi Nicola sold 8,000 shares for $73.72 per share. The transaction valued at 589,760 led to the insider holds 5,741 shares of the business.

CHECCHIO LISA sold 6,000 shares of WH for $461,407 on Mar 08. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 13,692 shares after completing the transaction at $76.90 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, ALLEN MICHELE, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,940 shares for $71.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,065,820 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.82B and an Enterprise Value of 7.75B. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $81.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WH traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WH traded about 979.88k shares per day. A total of 86.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of May 30, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 2.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Dividends & Splits

WH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 1.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.12 and $3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.17.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $367.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $374M to a low estimate of $355M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $386M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.21M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $411M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $386M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.