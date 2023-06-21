Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Rise 0.61% in Day Trading, Closes at $26.25

The price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) closed at $26.25 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $26.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556264 shares were traded. VCYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VCYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 272.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Bhanji Muna sold 1,539 shares for $25.91 per share. The transaction valued at 39,875 led to the insider holds 24,733 shares of the business.

Anderson Bonnie H sold 34,000 shares of VCYT for $749,357 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 42,681 shares after completing the transaction at $22.04 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, EASTHAM KARIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,750 shares for $22.78 each. As a result, the insider received 427,044 and left with 23,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VCYT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.90B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -449.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCYT has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VCYT traded on average about 674.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 739.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.46% stake in the company. Shares short for VCYT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 3.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.4M to a low estimate of $80.9M. As of the current estimate, Veracyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.86M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.07M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.98M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $330.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.54M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.24M and the low estimate is $375.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.