Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Shares Decline by -2.92% to Close at $7.31

As of close of business last night, Vivid Seats Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.31, down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $7.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063596 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Imperial Capital on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 2,905 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 22,717 led to the insider holds 62,156 shares of the business.

Bakal Riva sold 2,037 shares of SEAT for $15,929 on Jun 12. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 40,096 shares after completing the transaction at $7.82 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Pickus Edward, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 720 shares for $7.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,630 and left with 16,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 567.81M and an Enterprise Value of 546.48M. As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEAT traded 595.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 893k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 7.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 21.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $147.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $139.31M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.69M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.31M, an increase of 16.00% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $605M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $619.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.27M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $661.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.9M and the low estimate is $630.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.