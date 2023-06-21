Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) closed at $26.60 down -5.27% from its previous closing price of $28.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 541394 shares were traded. XPOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xponential Fitness Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Geisler Anthony sold 13,627 shares for $25.08 per share. The transaction valued at 341,832 led to the insider holds 334,368 shares of the business.

Luna Sarah sold 3,857 shares of XPOF for $97,203 on May 25. The President now owns 270,154 shares after completing the transaction at $25.20 per share. On May 25, another insider, Meloun John P, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,311 shares for $25.20 each. As a result, the insider received 83,421 and left with 232,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPOF now has a Market Capitalization of 876.17M and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPOF has reached a high of $33.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPOF has traded an average of 571.18K shares per day and 704.22k over the past ten days. A total of 30.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.60M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPOF as of May 30, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 3.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $73.5M to a low estimate of $70.5M. As of the current estimate, Xponential Fitness Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.56M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.86M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $299.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $244.95M, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.21M and the low estimate is $333.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.