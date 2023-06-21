ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Records 4.06 million Shares Traded, Reaches $26.81 High

After finishing at $27.46 in the prior trading day, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) closed at $25.82, down -5.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4063596 shares were traded. ZTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.74.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZTO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 25, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $42 from $37 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZTO now has a Market Capitalization of 21.87B and an Enterprise Value of 21.29B. As of this moment, ZTO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZTO has reached a high of $30.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 808.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.01M. Insiders hold about 0.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZTO as of May 30, 2023 were 15.69M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 17.77M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.37B and the low estimate is $6.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.