12 analysts offer recommendations for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock

The price of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at $6.55 in the last session, down -3.68% from day before closing price of $6.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5503938 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAZR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Prescott Alan sold 37,433 shares for $7.21 per share. The transaction valued at 269,866 led to the insider holds 1,509,453 shares of the business.

Fennimore Thomas sold 16,543 shares of LAZR for $119,263 on Jun 05. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 711,004 shares after completing the transaction at $7.21 per share. On May 16, another insider, Russell Austin, who serves as the Chairperson, President & CEO of the company, bought 791,113 shares for $6.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,841,849 and bolstered with 4,596,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 58.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $11.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAZR traded on average about 8.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 370.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.96M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of May 30, 2023 were 61.43M with a Short Ratio of 61.43M, compared to 68.93M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.12% and a Short% of Float of 22.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.8M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.93M, an estimated increase of 62.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.27M, an increase of 144.50% over than the figure of $62.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.7M, up 113.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $420.5M and the low estimate is $182.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 214.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.