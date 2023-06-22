Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ATUS

After finishing at $2.51 in the prior trading day, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at $2.30, down -8.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7883852 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2650.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 26.20B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4802.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.74M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of May 30, 2023 were 34.51M with a Short Ratio of 34.51M, compared to 36.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 18.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, a decrease of -4.00% over than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.