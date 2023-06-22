An investigation into Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) closed at $173.39 down -3.18% from its previous closing price of $179.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5450830 shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snowflake Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Dageville Benoit sold 6,591 shares for $180.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,380 led to the insider holds 41,955 shares of the business.

Kleinerman Christian sold 1,500 shares of SNOW for $259,095 on Jun 14. The SVP, Product Management now owns 742,704 shares after completing the transaction at $172.73 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 13,182 shares for $170.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,242,917 and left with 41,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 58.36B and an Enterprise Value of 54.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -64.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $205.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNOW has traded an average of 6.01M shares per day and 6.26M over the past ten days. A total of 324.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of May 30, 2023 were 14.4M with a Short Ratio of 14.40M, compared to 13.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 33 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 38 analysts recommending between $1.37 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 31 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $662.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $689.3M to a low estimate of $654.45M. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.25M, an estimated increase of 33.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.