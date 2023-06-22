Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV): Selected Notes

After finishing at $3.10 in the prior trading day, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) closed at $3.22, up 3.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1196282 shares were traded. SUPV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUPV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPV now has a Market Capitalization of 558.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has reached a high of $3.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2198.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 389.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 653.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPV as of May 30, 2023 were 545.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 514.61k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SUPV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.03 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $745.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.33M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $763.32M and the low estimate is $763.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.