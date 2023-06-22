Analysts predict EPS of -$0.45 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s current quarter

After finishing at $10.62 in the prior trading day, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $10.64, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1350013 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 49,532 led to the insider holds 12,800 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,500 shares of ACRS for $50,278 on Mar 09. The Pres and CEO now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.74 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Walker Neal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,240 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider received 382,070 and left with 1,273,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 750.62M and an Enterprise Value of 580.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 694.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 918.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of May 30, 2023 were 4.76M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$2.81.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88M to a low estimate of $890k. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $890k.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, down -71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.71M and the low estimate is $3.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.