Analysts provide stock recommendations for Nxu Inc. (NXU)

Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -8.43% from the previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0470 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529425 shares were traded. NXU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5108.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXU now has a Market Capitalization of 38.42M and an Enterprise Value of 47.69M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXU has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4412.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXU traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXU traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 18.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.