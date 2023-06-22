Analyzing Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)’s quick and current ratios

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) closed the day trading at $22.94 down -3.69% from the previous closing price of $23.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833688 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Coric Vlad bought 25,800 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 411,995 led to the insider holds 1,543,394 shares of the business.

Coric Vlad bought 100,000 shares of BHVN for $1,482,420 on Oct 28. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 109,565 shares after completing the transaction at $14.82 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Coric Vlad, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 41,930 shares for $14.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,352 and bolstered with 1,517,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 1.27B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $25.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHVN traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHVN traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 68.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.16M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of May 30, 2023 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 7.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.89 and -$4.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.65. EPS for the following year is -$4.42, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.21 and -$5.73.