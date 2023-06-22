Analyzing NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT)’s quick and current ratios

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) closed the day trading at $17.03 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566909 shares were traded. NEWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEWT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when SLOANE BARRY bought 1,000 shares for $15.67 per share. The transaction valued at 15,673 led to the insider holds 1,124,048 shares of the business.

Zink Gregory L bought 1,000 shares of NEWT for $15,060 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 23,721 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On May 17, another insider, SLOANE BARRY, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $11.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,400 and bolstered with 1,123,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEWT now has a Market Capitalization of 418.84M and an Enterprise Value of 696.68M. As of this moment, NewtekOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEWT is 1.40, which has changed by -6.02% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEWT has reached a high of $23.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEWT traded about 266.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEWT traded about 573.6k shares per day. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.03M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NEWT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.

Dividends & Splits

NEWT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 2.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.51. The current Payout Ratio is 162.70% for NEWT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 22, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.69 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $51.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.41M to a low estimate of $48.96M. As of the current estimate, NewtekOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.23M, an estimated increase of 168.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.16M, an increase of 170.80% over than the figure of $168.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.45M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $226.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $217.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.24M, up 152.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $261.76M and the low estimate is $261.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.