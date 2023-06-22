Analyzing Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)’s quick and current ratios

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) closed the day trading at $0.60 up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8126629 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5503.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SKLZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Chessen Kevin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,900 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Paradise Andrew bought 157,344 shares of SKLZ for $86,539 on May 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,456,647 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On May 12, another insider, Paradise Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,342,656 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 698,181 and bolstered with 10,299,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 252.09M and an Enterprise Value of 36.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5893, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7744.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SKLZ traded about 6.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SKLZ traded about 9.32M shares per day. A total of 417.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.04M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of May 30, 2023 were 39.48M with a Short Ratio of 39.48M, compared to 40.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $43.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $42.17M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.33M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.82M, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.71M, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $138.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.