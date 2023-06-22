Appian Corporation (APPN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at $48.27 in the last session, down -7.10% from day before closing price of $51.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568640 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP bought 6,444 shares for $43.65 per share. The transaction valued at 281,281 led to the insider holds 10,121,954 shares of the business.

Lynch Mark Steven sold 1,393 shares of APPN for $60,136 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 36,237 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $45.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,520,795 and bolstered with 10,115,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APPN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.79B and an Enterprise Value of 3.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $57.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APPN traded on average about 340.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 521.35k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.25M, compared to 3.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 13.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $125.08M to a low estimate of $123.57M. As of the current estimate, Appian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $110.06M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.25M, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $541M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $534.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $536.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $467.99M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $620.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $638.19M and the low estimate is $604M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.