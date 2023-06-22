Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) was $2.02 for the day, down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1066243 shares were traded. AQST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8510.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AQST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQST now has a Market Capitalization of 114.64M and an Enterprise Value of 136.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQST has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8937, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1901.

Shares Statistics:

AQST traded an average of 561.84K shares per day over the past three months and 499.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQST as of May 30, 2023 were 1.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.95M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12M to a low estimate of $10.68M. As of the current estimate, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.27M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.51M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.68M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.27M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.