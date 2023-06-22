Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Closes down -6.08% on Wednesday Trading

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) closed the day trading at $3.71 down -6.08% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3450262 shares were traded. ACHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Adcock Brett sold 825,420 shares for $4.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,852,813 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Diaz Deborah bought 12,000 shares of ACHR for $53,640 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 34,389 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,236,698 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider received 5,386,191 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHR now has a Market Capitalization of 977.42M and an Enterprise Value of 546.42M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6690.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHR traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHR traded about 6.02M shares per day. A total of 243.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of May 30, 2023 were 13.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 12.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.01.