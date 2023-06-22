Are Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares too expensive at this price?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed the day trading at $3.44 up 3.93% from the previous closing price of $3.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8617466 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UEC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 159,558 led to the insider holds 3,615,101 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer bought 38,500 shares of UEC for $100,639 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 605,437 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 3,635,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 688.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 339.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4692.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UEC traded about 5.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UEC traded about 6.67M shares per day. A total of 375.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of May 30, 2023 were 44.43M with a Short Ratio of 44.43M, compared to 42.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Uranium Energy Corp. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.58, with high estimates of $90.69 and low estimates of $8.53.

