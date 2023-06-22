Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Stock Price Peaks at $0.4172 During Trading

The closing price of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) was $0.39 for the day, down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819055 shares were traded. ASTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4172 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ASTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when KEMP CHRIS bought 250,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 118,075 led to the insider holds 1,086,980 shares of the business.

KEMP CHRIS bought 100,000 shares of ASTR for $124,960 on Aug 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 857,082 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, A/NPC Holdings LLC, who serves as the former 10% owner of the company, sold 1,400,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,946,000 and left with 20,888,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTR now has a Market Capitalization of 111.88M and an Enterprise Value of 61.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTR has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5067.

Shares Statistics:

ASTR traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.03M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTR as of May 30, 2023 were 28.18M with a Short Ratio of 28.18M, compared to 27.36M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 15.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.37M, up 206.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $44.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 168.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.