Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Rise 1.97% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.42

The price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $12.42 in the last session, up 1.97% from day before closing price of $12.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2039790 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BYND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 782.28M and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $44.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BYND traded on average about 2.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.07M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of May 30, 2023 were 26.6M with a Short Ratio of 26.60M, compared to 19.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 41.42% and a Short% of Float of 45.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.51, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.38 and -$3.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $111.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.38M to a low estimate of $104M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.04M, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.49M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.02M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $389.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $472.64M and the low estimate is $381.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.