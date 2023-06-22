BioNTech SE (BNTX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $109.94 in the prior trading day, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed at $107.46, down -2.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737289 shares were traded. BNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Redburn on May 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $170 from $165 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 26.49B and an Enterprise Value of 13.07B. As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $188.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 721.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 242.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.72M. Insiders hold about 65.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.92M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of -$3.15, while EPS last year was $6.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.86 and $3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.4. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $874.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $251.8M. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated decrease of -73.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, a decrease of -31.70% over than the figure of -$73.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $982.52M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.56B, down -67.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.05B and the low estimate is $3.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.