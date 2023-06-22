Braze Inc. (BRZE) Stock Price Peaks at $41.51 During Trading

The closing price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) was $40.03 for the day, down -4.49% from the previous closing price of $41.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1448410 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.10.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Magnuson William sold 11,301 shares for $29.65 per share. The transaction valued at 335,075 led to the insider holds 487,782 shares of the business.

Winkles Isabelle sold 5,166 shares of BRZE for $153,172 on May 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 205,876 shares after completing the transaction at $29.65 per share. On May 15, another insider, Kleeger Myles, who serves as the Pres & CCO of the company, sold 4,704 shares for $29.65 each. As a result, the insider received 139,474 and left with 206,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRZE now has a Market Capitalization of 4.09B and an Enterprise Value of 3.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $50.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.18.

Shares Statistics:

BRZE traded an average of 882.38K shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of May 30, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 3.56M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 7.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $86.13M, an estimated increase of 26.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $444M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $445.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.43M, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $545.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.27M and the low estimate is $530.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.