BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $16.52 in the prior trading day, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) closed at $16.75, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1813783 shares were traded. BBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Kumar Neil sold 51,552 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 722,218 led to the insider holds 4,813,197 shares of the business.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C sold 24,424 shares of BBIO for $342,168 on May 17. The Secretary, Treasurer & CFO now owns 36,408 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On May 03, another insider, Kumar Neil, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 120,000 shares for $14.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,701,744 and left with 1,012,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.65B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 50.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIO has reached a high of $19.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 152.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.05M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIO as of May 30, 2023 were 13.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.51M, compared to 14.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$0.94, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.67 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $254.8M and the low estimate is $10.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 408.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.