C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed the day trading at $2.96 down -4.82% from the previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717496 shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 31,735 led to the insider holds 5,667 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 152.59M and an Enterprise Value of -32.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2785, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3242.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCCC traded about 552.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCCC traded about 528.97k shares per day. A total of 49.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.95, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.1M, down -16.30% from the average estimate.