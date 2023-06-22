Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $25.21

As of close of business last night, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.21, up 1.90% from its previous closing price of $24.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809034 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares for $25.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,990,630 led to the insider holds 275,000 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 11,565 shares of SAVA for $302,193 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 197,724 shares after completing the transaction at $26.13 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,159 shares for $23.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 860,223 and bolstered with 186,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 845.41M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $51.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAVA traded 670.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 621.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of May 30, 2023 were 10.8M with a Short Ratio of 10.80M, compared to 10.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.88% and a Short% of Float of 27.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$2.27.