Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Decline -1.43% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.41

The price of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -1.43% from day before closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556013 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4210 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4130.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTRM now has a Market Capitalization of 39.83M and an Enterprise Value of 97.35M. As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6093, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0301.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTRM traded on average about 543.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 610.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of May 30, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Earnings Estimates

