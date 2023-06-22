Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Stock Price Peaks at $9.51 During Trading

The closing price of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) was $9.45 for the day, up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $9.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913307 shares were traded. CENX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CENX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Aboud Matt bought 18,000 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 130,500 led to the insider holds 46,678 shares of the business.

Gary Jesse E sold 49,568 shares of CENX for $440,313 on Aug 15. The President and CEO now owns 64,400 shares after completing the transaction at $8.88 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Gary Jesse E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 488,800 and left with 113,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENX now has a Market Capitalization of 850.30M and an Enterprise Value of 1.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CENX has reached a high of $12.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.68.

Shares Statistics:

CENX traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.40M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CENX as of May 30, 2023 were 7.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.72M, compared to 7.25M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.36% and a Short% of Float of 18.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $524.6M to a low estimate of $505M. As of the current estimate, Century Aluminum Company’s year-ago sales were $856.6M, an estimated decrease of -39.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $528.65M, a decrease of -17.70% over than the figure of -$39.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CENX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.65B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.