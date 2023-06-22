Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Rise 2.92% in Day Trading, Closes at $155.23

The price of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) closed at $155.23 in the last session, up 2.92% from day before closing price of $150.82. On the day, 914964 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GTLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares for $119.28 per share. The transaction valued at 35,784 led to the insider holds 300 shares of the business.

Harty Linda S bought 5,000 shares of GTLS for $525,038 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 6,067 shares after completing the transaction at $105.01 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Evanko Jillian C., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,375 shares for $104.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 247,689 and bolstered with 104,228 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.44B and an Enterprise Value of 10.67B. As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 130.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTLS is 1.53, which has changed by 2.58% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.02% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $242.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GTLS traded on average about 667.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 889.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 122.95% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLS as of May 30, 2023 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 6.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.41% and a Short% of Float of 21.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $10.57, with 15 analysts recommending between $16.68 and $7.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $980.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $943.6M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $404.8M, an estimated increase of 142.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 133.80% less than the figure of $142.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 128.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.