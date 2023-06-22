Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Stocks Reach New Highs at $1.51 During Trading Session

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) closed at $1.51, down -13.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6808201 shares were traded. CMMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. sold 336,900 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,207,759 led to the insider holds 2,241,274 shares of the business.

Mor George Adi sold 7,700 shares of CMMB for $38,706 on Jan 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 317,075 shares after completing the transaction at $5.03 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Mor George Adi, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,100 shares for $5.03 each. As a result, the insider received 30,663 and left with 251,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMMB now has a Market Capitalization of 19.23M and an Enterprise Value of -13.30M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMMB has reached a high of $5.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0269.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.36M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMMB as of May 30, 2023 were 326.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 456.25k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.