Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

The closing price of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) was $0.43 for the day, down -8.49% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0399 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2643814 shares were traded. KSCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5252 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KSCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 98,603 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KSCP now has a Market Capitalization of 27.85M and an Enterprise Value of 67.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KSCP has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5814.

Shares Statistics:

KSCP traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.50M. Insiders hold about 6.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KSCP as of May 30, 2023 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.14%.