Consensus estimate for Semrush Holdings Inc. (SEMR)’s next quarter EPS at $0.02

Semrush Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SEMR) closed the day trading at $8.72 down -3.00% from the previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1009201 shares were traded. SEMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Melnikov Dmitry sold 500,000 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,625,000 led to the insider holds 1,754,660 shares of the business.

Shchegolev Oleg sold 566,964 shares of SEMR for $4,535,712 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,835,778 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Shchegolev Oleg, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 11,201 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 110,106 and left with 4,083,331 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEMR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.28B and an Enterprise Value of 1.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -41.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEMR has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.50.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEMR traded about 425.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEMR traded about 721.92k shares per day. A total of 141.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEMR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.74M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $74.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Semrush Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.61M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.07M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.32M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $366.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.95M and the low estimate is $362.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.