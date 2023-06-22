Consensus estimates for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Roblox Corporation’s stock clocked out at $38.60, down -7.59% from its previous closing price of $41.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14009856 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RBLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Baszucki Gregory sold 8,333 shares for $41.28 per share. The transaction valued at 343,959 led to the insider holds 9,871,934 shares of the business.

Reinstra Mark sold 14,000 shares of RBLX for $561,996 on May 26. The Gen. Counsel & Secretary now owns 332,308 shares after completing the transaction at $40.14 per share. On May 24, another insider, Donato Craig, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 7,181 shares for $39.82 each. As a result, the insider received 285,971 and left with 1,227,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBLX now has a Market Capitalization of 25.51B and an Enterprise Value of 24.80B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 94.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RBLX traded 9.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 606.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 524.95M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.64M with a Short Ratio of 18.64M, compared to 21.06M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.75. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $784.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $796.7M to a low estimate of $758M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $639.9M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $834.6M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $881.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $801.15M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.