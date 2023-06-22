ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) closed at $7.53 down -3.09% from its previous closing price of $7.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514714 shares were traded. WISH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ContextLogic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Liu Ying Vivian sold 340,000 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 156,400 led to the insider holds 793,423 shares of the business.

Wang Shuyan (Rachel) sold 20,337 shares of WISH for $9,721 on Mar 08. The Head of Data Science now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Jain Tarun Kumar, who serves as the Former Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 88,000 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider received 40,058 and left with 90,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WISH now has a Market Capitalization of 183.09M and an Enterprise Value of -432.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WISH has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 697.28k over the past ten days. A total of 23.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.91M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WISH as of May 30, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.48 and a low estimate of -$4.2, while EPS last year was -$3.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.04, with high estimates of -$3.71 and low estimates of -$4.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$12.55 and -$17.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.13. EPS for the following year is -$11.51, with 4 analysts recommending between -$7.5 and -$14.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99.89M to a low estimate of $92.4M. As of the current estimate, ContextLogic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.02M, a decrease of -32.00% less than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.54M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $416.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $571M, down -27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $506.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $556.37M and the low estimate is $456.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.