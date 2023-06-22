Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $20.01 During Trading Session

After finishing at $21.44 in the prior trading day, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) closed at $20.01, down -6.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200719 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when BERMAN RICHARD J sold 7,203 shares for $21.51 per share. The transaction valued at 154,906 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

SHELTON JERRELL sold 141,159 shares of CYRX for $3,053,509 on May 10. The President, CEO now owns 605,299 shares after completing the transaction at $21.63 per share. On May 10, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,918 shares for $21.94 each. As a result, the insider received 437,023 and left with 107,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 976.49M and an Enterprise Value of 914.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 320.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 376.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.61M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $67.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $65.66M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.15M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.83M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.25M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.28M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366.06M and the low estimate is $308.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.