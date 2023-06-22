Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Energous Corporation’s stock clocked out at $0.31, up 6.33% from its previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0186 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825580 shares were traded. WATT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2890.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WATT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 22,356 shares for $0.30 per share. The transaction valued at 6,640 led to the insider holds 181,872 shares of the business.

MANNINA WILLIAM T sold 3,981 shares of WATT for $1,201 on May 15. The Acting CFO (Interim) now owns 204,228 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Johnston Cesar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,450 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 2,626 and left with 793,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WATT now has a Market Capitalization of 26.75M and an Enterprise Value of 2.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WATT has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3542, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7576.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WATT traded 359.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 576.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.06M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WATT as of May 30, 2023 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.38M, compared to 2.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $220k. It ranges from a high estimate of $250k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Energous Corporation’s year-ago sales were $232k, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $540k, an increase of 142.20% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $750k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $340k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WATT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $851k, up 112.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $3.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 696.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.